Farm Bureau donates $1,000 to Special Olympics

Hickory's Trent Jolley (left) with North Carolina Farm Bureau presents a $1,000 check to Matthew Mason, Special Olympics Ambassador for Catawba County.
Jolley says Matthew will also be one of the participants in the Spring Games of the Special Olympics that will take place at the American Legion field on May 1.
Farm Bureau will be volunteering at this event, as well, Jolley noted. Those wishing to donate to the Special Olympics Catawba County can send those donations to Special Olympics Catawba County, 241 5th Ave Ct NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.