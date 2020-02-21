Farm Bureau donates $1,000 to Special Olympics

Jolley (left) and Mason

Hickory's Trent Jolley (left) with North Carolina Farm Bureau presents a $1,000 check to Matthew Mason, Special Olympics Ambassador for Catawba County.

Jolley says Matthew will also be one of the participants in the Spring Games of the Special Olympics that will take place at the American Legion field on May 1.

Farm Bureau will be volunteering at this event, as well, Jolley noted. Those wishing to donate to the Special Olympics Catawba County can send those donations to Special Olympics Catawba County, 241 5th Ave Ct NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

