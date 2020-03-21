HICKORY — Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc. held a ribbon-cutting recently to celebrate the opening of two new duplexes on their Highland Avenue campus.
The duplexes will provide housing for up to 12 additional homeless families with dependent children.
Major donor to the construction project was the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency with a Supportive Housing loan. Additional donors included the Cannon Foundation, Huggins Family Fund, E.R. and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, Hunt and Grace Shuford, the Beaver Family Foundation, Kulynych Foundation I and Sarah Foster. The duplexes were built by Thomas Jones Construction.
“We are so excited to have these two additional duplexes that will enable us to serve more families in need in the years to come,” said Jane Earnest, executive director. “Besides being brand-new, these apartments are very energy efficient, which will enable us to keep our utility costs down.”
All furnishings were donated to the project with support given by the Unifour Foundation Endowment, a fund of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation and an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation; Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina; Rotary Club of Lake Hickory; and Hickory Park Furniture Galleries.
Family Care Center is in its 32nd year of service to the community. It is located at 2875 Highland Ave. NE in Hickory. Contact them at 828-324-9917, fcc@familycare-center.org or www.familycare-center.com.
