HICKORY - Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc. received a $10,000 grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina Inc.
The check was presented by local McDonald’s owner/operator John Link with Link Management LLC. The grant will be utilized for household items, clothing, bedding, linens and children’s supportive services for the homeless families with dependent children that Family Care Center shelters.
“We are excited for Family Care Center to receive this grant to assist homeless families with children in our area,” Link said. Link Management LLC has partnered for years with Family Care Center on local fundraisers.
Family Care Center began in 1988 with one apartment and one homeless family. Today they can serve up to 18 families at a time and beginning early 2020, will be able to serve four more families in two new duplexes located at 2875 Highland Ave. NE in Hickory.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding from Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina in support of the vulnerable homeless children we serve,” said Jane Earnest, executive director of the agency. “Along with their parents, we offer these families the opportunity to stabilize and move forward to permanent housing,” Earnest continued.
Contact Family Care Center for additional information at 828-324-9917, fcc@familycare-center.org or www.familycare-center.com.
