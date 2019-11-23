Exodus

HICKORY — On Dec. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Exodus Homes will showcase its newly renovated properties in the Ridgeview neighborhood at 122 Eighth Ave. Drive SW in Hickory during the 16th annual Christmas Lights Festival.

The event will feature a “Santa’s House.”

The faith-based United Way agency’s outdoor holiday festival is a tradition in this area and free fun for the whole family — rain or shine. Families can stroll around the beautiful lights while enjoying the St. Stephens High School Step Team, the music of the Exodus Gospel Choir, and sample food from Mountain Fried Chicken, Olive Garden, Long Horn Steakhouse. Pizza Hut, Little Caesars Pizza, Texas Roadhouse, Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, Brownies by Tina, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, Pepsi Cola, and more.

This year, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus (Chris and Lakeisha Johnson) will have their own house in the festival and everyone who takes a picture with Santa will get a treat bag with Christmas candy to share.

Door prizes for premium car details by Exodus Works will be drawn at 7:15 p.m., and other surprises are in store.

Exodus Homes’ William Mangum Honor Cards will be on sale in the Exodus office.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will light the rooftop Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to come early to get a good parking space near the festival. The Rev. Susan Smith Walker, Exodus assistant executive director, says, “We are excited to show our supporters the tremendous improvements we have made in our properties as a result of our recent capital campaign.”

Executive Director the Rev. Reggie Longcrier agrees, saying, “Come and see what the Lord has done at Exodus Homes!”

For more information, contact Catie Brown at 828-569-8605 or catiebrown32@yahoo.com

On the Net: www.exodushomes.org

