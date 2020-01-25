HICKORY — Exodus Homes, a Catawba County United Way agency, and Exodus Missionary Outreach Church will host a special “Everything Free” community outreach event Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 First St. SW in Hickory.
This will be a lively event with music by DJ Kenny Gaffney and testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration to encourage the community that people can learn a new way to live.
Exodus Homes has been hosting “Everything Free” community outreaches for the past 23 years, and many people have reached back for help as a result.
In this “Everything Free” event, Exodus will be giving away a large amount of new men’s and women’s clothes from The Walking Co. including sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, pants, dress shirts, pajama bottoms, etc., and socks from The Sock Factory.
They will also be giving away free furniture, clothing, Bibles, haircuts, manicures, and face painting for kids, with hot dogs and drinks for all who attend. The outreach will include a resource fair by local help agencies and voter registration by the Hickory Branch NAACP and the League of Women Voters.
For more information, contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.
