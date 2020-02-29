NEWTON — Many people in the community are passionate about serving others and providing a hand up. A challenge for the helping community is how to do the great work being accomplished without duplicating the efforts of others, and thereby not being good stewards of resources and donor funds.
For many years, the Catawba County United Way and area agencies have sought a viable solution to address this need through a shared database solution.
On Nov. 1, 2019, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. (ECCCM), with collaborative assistance from Catawba County United Way, established the Catawba Emergency Assistance Network, which is built on the Charity Tracker platform from Simon Solutions.
A shared platform, users enter client data, assistances provided, and other services through live entry in real time. The immediate results were impressive as this data sharing platform allowed full collaboration on several cases.
Other participating agencies are able to see immediately what assistances have been provided to eliminate duplications. Moreover, collaboration among agencies can occur to fully meet client needs as necessary. Additionally, donors and funders are expressing a desire to see more collaboration among helping agencies, with a move toward data driven funding.
Today, First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, The Salvation Army, and Greater Hickory CCM are also network partner agencies with ECCCM in the Catawba Emergency Assistance Network.
An invitation is extended to area agencies, churches and interested persons to attend an interest meeting on Monday, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Catawba County United Way, 2760 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory.
Organizers will demonstrate the system, discuss how you can participate, and be part of this growing platform in the community. They will discuss how the Catawba Emergency Assistance Network and the newly developing NCCare360 referral system will provide a complete system that links the community and all helping agencies together. There will be adequate time for questions and answers, including how interested parties can get on board.
For more information, and to RSVP, contact the Rev. Robert C. Silber, executive director or Kristal Manning, assistant director at ECCCM by calling 828-465-1702 or email ECCCM at ecccm@ecccm.org.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a handout” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client.
