HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is holding its Dignity Drive through February.
This event collects feminine hygiene items for local schools, women’s shelters and pantries in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
The sites benefiting include Burke United Christian Ministries, The Meeting Place Mission, The Outreach Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, Safe Harbor, The Salvation Army, Women’s Resource Center, South Caldwell Christian Ministries, Kwanzaa Family Inn and Yokefellow.
Items needed include pads, tampons, panty liners, cleansing wipes and menstrual cups.
Drop-off sites are Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, Catawba County United Way, Catawba Valley Community College, Everett Chevrolet, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, MOPS of First United Methodist Church, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Starbucks Highway 127 in Hickory, WPCOG, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce, Burke County Chamber of Commerce, Burke Senior Center, Burke United Christian Ministries, Catawba River Baptist Association, The Outreach Center and Startown Elementary School.
Monetary donations can be sent to WPCOG Attn: EnVision Center, P.O. Box 9062, Hickory, NC 28603. One hundred percent of any funds raised will be used to purchase additional hygiene products for disadvantaged women and girls in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
