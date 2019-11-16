HICKORY - The public is invited to "A Dozen Hands in Sync," two performances featuring six pianists at two pianos.
The interactive concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary at 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory; and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary at 300 N Main Ave., Newton.
The six musicians are Doug Brady, John Coffey, Sylvanna Fraga, Darren Lael, Renee Shatley and Rhonda Smith. These 12 hands have a wealth of highly successful experience in local, national and international performances.
The combined musical prowess of these six artists will be evident in their presentation of music from the varied musical genres of Americana (including ragtime), Christmas and classical.
Rhonda Smith, the muse for this event explains her inspiration: “Tired of solitude that comes so often with organ and piano practice, I decided to ask Sylvanna to play some duets just for fun.”
From that initial duet, Smith decided to invite more pianists, which became the creation of last December’s highly successful and rare 4 Pianos N Sync Concert. The inspiration continues as you will hear this Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 in "A Dozen Hands N Sync" concerts.
The performances are free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come basis.
Donations are welcomed to defray the costs of tuning and moving pianos. Any excess with go to various ministries supported by the host church.
The audience will have the opportunity to meet the artists following the concerts.
Sylvanna Fraga
Fraga has been consistently acknowledged for her strong and bright temperament along with her interpretive quality of performance combined with an admirable sensitivity, elegant grace and virtuoso technique. Her appearances have taken her to Europe, South, Central and North America.
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Fraga studied with Martha Pisano, who studied with Alberto Williams, Argentinian pianist and composer, who was a disciple of George Mathias, who studied with the great Frederick Chopin. Fraga had the honor of perfecting and constantly improving her repertoire, with Maestro Brook Smith, piano accompanist to Mr. Jascha Heifetz, the greatest violinist of the century. Also, she keeps on refining her repertoire with Maestro Eduardo Delgado, considered one of the finest pianists alive.
Fraga belongs to the Music Teachers National Association, being in demand as a private piano instructor and teacher of master classes. She also she teaches in her private studio, online to students from Europe and California. She also responds to invitations to give master classes as well. Sylvanna received a Steinway and Sons Top Teacher Award for 2016, recognizing music education and inspiring young people to embark on a lifetime of musical expression.
Fraga has 38 years experience as a minister of music, conducting choirs, children choirs, playing the piano as a soloist and accompanist, playing the organ, singing and arranging traditional and contemporary religious repertoire, bringing them to a high level of musical worship. She is presently the minister of music at First United Methodist Church in Morganton.
Renee Shatley
Shatley is the Chancel Choir director at First United Methodist Church in Hickory and is an adjunct faculty member at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Following 28 years of teaching high school choral music, she retired from Burke County Public Schools in 2017.
Shatley received her education in voice and choral music from Mars Hill University (Bachelor of Music). She studied voice with Dorothy Roberts. She also studied choral music with William Thomas and Joel Reed. She continued her education at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana (Masters of Science in Music Education), studying voice with Nicholas DiVirgilio and choral music with Don V. Moses.
Shatley earned her National Board Teaching Certification in 2002 and 2012. She is an active member of the North Carolina Music Educators Association (NCMEA) and National Association for Music Education (NAfME). Her ensembles consistently received superior ratings at state contests and performed widely. Shatley lives in Connelly Springs with her husband, Drew. They have two sons.
Rhonda Smith
Smith began the study of piano at age 5 and never stopped. She has performed as a soloist and accompanist in venues from gospel to big band, from rock to jazz, and from sacred to classical. She has studied jazz, classical piano and classical organ. She is a Certified Music Teacher with the American College of Musicians, a member of the American Guild of Organists, The Choristers Guild, The Fellowship of United Methodist Musicians, as well as Handbells Musicians of America.
Smith holds degrees from Hobe Sound Bible College, Bob Jones University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Appalachian State University and Asbury Seminary. She was ordained a United Methodist Deacon in Full Connection in 2016, and has served First United Methodist Church, Hickory since 2006.
One of Smith's favorite hobbies is musical collaboration with other musicians, whether piano, organ, voice, choral, or any other instrument. She is the minister of music at First United Methodist Church in Hickory.
Doug Brady
Brady is a native of Hickory. By the age of 2, he told his parents that he wanted to play the organ and be a preacher. By the age of 9, Doug was playing organ at Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. Almost 50 years later, the fire is still there.
Brady is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne with a Bachelor of Music Education (with emphasis on organ) and a minor in Christian Education degree. He also holds a Masters of Educational Administration from the University of Scranton. He is retired from the Catawba County Schools after almost 33 years of service as a music teacher (taught chorus, handbells, and piano). Brady is also organist at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Hickory.
Brady and his wife Nancy own Doug Brady Piano Company in Hickory. They live in Newton with their two fur babies: Rocky and Wally.
John Coffey
Coffey is originally from Lenoir. He has spent his entire adult life as a professional musician, including working in churches, and theaters nationwide.
Currently he serves First UMC in Newton as organist and teaches piano and voice at Hickory Arts. He has played with Western Piedmont, Salisbury, Piedmont Triad and North Carolina Symphonies. Coffey holds his M. M. degree from Juillard School.
Darren Lael
A native of Hickory, Lael has collaborated in various settings including classical, theater, church musician as well as ballet pianist. As a member of the United States Army Field Band, he toured and performed extensively across the United States approximately 120 days a year. Special holiday concerts included partnering with ensembles such as the Detroit Symphony and the Cleveland and Boston Pops.
Lael received degrees from the North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Maryland, in addition to collaborative studies at the University of Colorado. While at NCSA, he performed Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the school orchestra as a winner of the student concerto competition. Other solo appearances have been with the orchestras of Raleigh, Gardner-Webb University, and Grand Valley State University. He has also studied and performed at the American Conservatory in Fontainebleau, France and as part of the Tibor Varga Festival at the Académie de Musique in Sion, Switzerland.
Along with community and regional theater productions, Lael toured across North America with productions of "Grease," "Smokey Joe's Café," "Godspell," and "The Full Monty."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.