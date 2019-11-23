HICKORY — A community Thanksgiving service, Words and Songs of Thanksgiving and Praise, will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Chapel on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The Rev. Russell Makant is pastor of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Conover, which is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
“In past years we have worked with a few congregations for a Thanksgiving service held at St. Luke’s,” Makant said.
“This year I reached out to other area pastors and we have 15 congregations hosting this service. The leaders of the service represent six different denominations — Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA), The Moravian Church, The Episcopal Church, United Church of Christ (UCC), and the United Methodist Church (UMC).
“The ELCA is in Full Communion with these denominations and I wanted to lift up that bond of unity.”
The various congregations are sending choir members, and The LRU College Singers will join the choir for the anthem and will sing a song during the offering.
This ecumenical service is hosted by the local congregations, but it is open to the public. The offering collected is going to help NETworX Catawba (a ministry of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries) — specifically the new program for 18-25-year-old residents of the county. Liz Gobelbecker, director of NETworX, will speak briefly before the offering.
The 15 congregations hosting and leading are:
» Bethany Lutheran Church, Hickory
» Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Hickory
» Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hickory
» Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Hickory
» Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Conover
» New Hope Moravian Church, Newton
» Northminster Presbyterian Church, Hickory
» Peace United Church of Christ, Hickory
» St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Hickory
» St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Hickory
» St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Conover
» St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Hickory
» St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hickory
» The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hickory
» Zion Lutheran Church, Hickory
The event also has representation from Lenoir-Rhyne participating, and preaching is the Rev. Phil Tonnesen, Assistant to the N.C. Synod Bishop.
