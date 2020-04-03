HICKORY - In an effort to spread hope while social distancing, several area churches are participating in a community effort this Sunday, which is Palm Sunday.
All churches as well as others wishing to participate are asked to place a palm branch or other green branch on their front door to represent hope.
In the Christian faith, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent.
