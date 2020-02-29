GRANITE FALLS — “Who Is This Man Named Jesus,” an original Easter drama, will be presented by Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls.
The drama will be presented on Good Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m., and all seating for this presentation is free. The drama will be presented in the form of a dinner theater on Saturday, April 11, at 6 p.m., and reservations are required for the drama/dinner theater. The menu will feature chopped barbecue, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, dessert, coffee, tea, or water. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 12.
This year’s drama encourages us to read the minds of many of those who were present during Jesus’ earthly ministry. The drama includes some beautiful and inspiring musical selections including “Jesus, He Is the Son of God,” “Here Comes A Miracle,” “If Not for the Old, Rugged Cross,” “The Day He Wore My Crown” and “Arise My Love.”
Reservations for the drama/dinner theater may be made by stopping by the church office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by calling 828-396-2417 between those hours.
Clover Baptist Church is located one mile off of U.S. 321 between Hickory and Lenoir at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. For more information you may contact the church office at the number listed or by visiting the church website at cloverbaptistchurch.com.
An Easter sunrise service will be held on Easter Sunday morning at 6:50 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.