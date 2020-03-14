NEWTON — Trinity Baptist Church in Newton has postponed its 40th anniversary celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration, originally planned for Sunday, will be held at a later date, a church spokesman said.
The church will continue with its regular Sunday services this week, as participants should number less than the 100-person threshold for public gatherings recommended by Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials.
