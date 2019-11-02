HICKORY — Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church is presenting its homecoming and revival.

Events begin with homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. Preacher for the hour will be the Rev. Hilda Bailey, St. Paul AME Zion, Hickory. In addition to spiritual food, after the service, those in attendance can expect to receive food for the body.

Homecoming will be followed by the annual revival Monday through Thursday. Services will begin nightly at 7 p.m. Participating evangelists include:

Monday — Bishop Michael Moore, Webb First Baptist Church, Ellenboro.

Tuesday — the Rev. Alexis Anthony, Greater Vision UMC, Huntersville.

Wednesday — the Rev. David Roberts II, Morning Star First Baptist Church, Hickory.

Thursday — Frederick Bowman, Catawba Valley District UMC.

Residents of Hickory and surrounding communities are invited to join Hartzell in spiritual renewal and revival through God’s word in sermon, song and praise.

The church is at 465 S. Center St.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments