HICKORY - The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will host an organ concert at 5 p.m. Sunday in its sanctuary. This event is free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be collected.
The concert will be performed by Joby Bell, professor of organ at Appalachian State University. It will be immediately followed by a service of Evensong, an Anglican service of evening prayer consisting of choral music, hymns, chanting, scripture, prayer, and silence.
Since 2004, Bell has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music, where he teaches organ and church music studies.
Born in 1968 in Statesville, Bell attended high school at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studied piano with Marian Hahn and Robert McDonald. He earned the Bachelor of Music degree in organ and piano from Appalachian State University and the Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in organ from Rice University. His teachers include H. Max Smith and Clyde Holloway, organ, and Rodney Reynerson and Allen Kindt, piano. He has served church posts in Houston and throughout North Carolina.
The concert will be performed on the church’s tracker-action pipe organ.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, located at 726 First Ave NW in Hickory, is a welcoming and inclusive community. For more information, contact Cory Westby, Director of Music, at 828-328-5393 or ascensionhickory@gmail.com.
