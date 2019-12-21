NEWTON — As soon as Seleana Hoyle got home from this year’s Catawba County Christmas Bureau at the American Legion Fairgrounds, she started to write.
It was her first year going through the annual event, and she had to do something to share how she was feeling.
“I just can’t even begin to explain what a relief it is to know that I can give my son an amazing Christmas with the help I received,” Hoyle said in an email. “I have to be honest that I don’t have much faith in humanity sometimes, but it’s in moments like this that my faith is restored.”
She is one of hundreds of families struggling financially in Catawba County who found hope through the annual Christmas Bureau this year.
Dozens of local businesses and nonprofits along with more than 100 volunteers pooled their resources to provide toys, clothing and coats to children and teenagers during the Christmas season.
This year, 580 families were helped, 27 more than in 2018. The effort benefited the lives of 1,521 individual children, which included 380 teens (ages 13-18), through the Catawba County United Way Teen Christmas, 100 more than in 2018.
Toys were gathered through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and from Toys for Tots, while the Hickory Soup Kitchen made sure every family received a Food Lion gift card. Coats were collected at local dry cleaners and other sites throughout the county.
It was this collaborative effort that inspired Hoyle to reach back out with an email to the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, one of the Christmas Bureau partners, to thank everyone involved.
“You have all touched my heart, and I couldn’t even begin to say thank you enough and show how much gratitude is owed to you all,” Hoyle said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Doug Rocque was feeling the same way after his day at the Christmas Bureau. It was his first time going through the process as well. Rocque and his wife Tina have two children.
“Our son has Down syndrome and is special needs, so it means a lot to us to be able come in here and have all of you helping us provide for our family this year,” Rocque said. “It’s amazing how all the agencies come together and take up for the children.”
This is what makes Catawba County unique, Catawba County United Way Executive Director Jennie Connor said.
“We have a tradition of nonprofits working together, communicating and sharing resources year-round, not just during Christmas, to meet the needs of local families,” Connor said.
The 2019 Christmas Bureau partners included: American Legion Fairgrounds, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department, Catawba County Partnership for Children, Catawba County Department of Social Services, Catawba County United Way, Catawba County United Way Teen Christmas, Catawba County Schools, city of Hickory Fire Department, city of Newton Fire Department, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Fire Department assisting bike assembly, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Hickory Public Schools, Marine Toys for Tots, Newton-Conover City Schools, The Salvation Army, and Safe Kids Catawba County.
Catawba County Christmas Bureau sponsors included: A Signco, Century Furniture, Cosmo Motors, Hamrick Memorial Foundation, Hendrick Honda, Hickory Daily Record, Local Family Foundations, McDonald’s, Newton Police Department, participating in Toys for Tots collection sites, Patrick Beaver Foundation, participating dry cleaners, participating in Angel Tree Drive, participating local churches, Pepsi-Cola Bottling, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Steve White Motors, WHKY and WNNC.
The Hickory Fire Department helped provide bikes for the event, and Deputy Chief Brian Murray said the department has been involved with the Christmas Bureau for 20 years.
After raising just over $20,000 for 2019, they purchased nearly 400 bicycles, while tricycles were provided by Century Furniture.
“We had two mothers who broke down the first morning because they knew their children weren’t going to get anything if it wasn’t for the Christmas Bureau, not just from us but from all the other agencies involved,” Chief Murray said. “This event changes Christmas for those families who are struggling.”
To learn more about the annual Christmas Bureau, call the Catawba County United Way at 828-327-6851 or visit Facebook.com/catawbacountyunitedway.
