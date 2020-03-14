BETHLEHEM — Working more like Jesus, creating the kingdom of God here on Earth. That is the concept behind Christ’s Beloved Community, a unique ministry model developing in Winston-Salem by the Rev. Chantal Morales McKinney.
Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem will welcome Pastor Chantal on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. McKinney is described as the mission developer, church planter, and founding Episcopal priest who serves this “federated congregation,” which is fully Lutheran and fully Episcopalian, intentionally multicultural (African American, Latino, Anglo, etc.) and bilingual.
This congregation meets inside the building of Christ Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem. Her work began four years ago when she began asking the neighborhood what they wanted and needed. Unsurprisingly, the response included accessible food, child care, safe places to play and gather and more. (Source: https://nclutheran.org/beautiful-to-be-the-church/).
The seeds of this community of faith were planted in 2014 after McKinney had spent 12 years in traditional service in the pulpit in several affluent churches and decided she wanted to develop a ministry where outreach was not just supported financially.
She felt called by the Lord to work more like Jesus, and not just read and talk about people, but to actually serve with people. McKinney and others, a total of 12 people, began working toward a street ministry in Winston-Salem by going out into a community of lower income, struggling and underserved neighbors and going out two-by-two, and knocking on doors. They started getting to know the community and participated in this street ministry in 2015 and 2016 prior to it developing into a new church.
Pastor Mike Stone of Mount Pisgah said: “Boundaries of culture, language and church affiliations disappeared in an amazing commitment to be church together. We have invited Pastor Chantal to come and share with us this Wednesday in March, during Lent so that we can hear, and experience, and then participate, in financial partnership with this exciting ministry together. We are inspired and blessed.”
McKinney is a native North Carolinian with Mexican-American roots from High Point. She went to college at Appalachian State University. She received her Master in Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary and her Doctorate of Ministry from Chicago Theological Seminary. She is an Episcopal priest and has served churches in North Carolina since her ordination in 2002. She is passionate about working with and among those who are marginalized and underserved. She is passionate about bilingual ministry, breaking down racial barriers, and practices asset-based neighborhood development to grow new communities of faith. Her vision of mission is one that is mutual rather than top-down, and she seeks to honor the spark of the divine in all people, regardless of beliefs.
Christ’s Beloved Community is a new community of faith currently being developed in Southside Winston-Salem. Centered in Jesus Christ, they are born of two denominations: Episcopalian and Lutheran. The people of their community reflect the diversity of the neighborhood. They are working toward having worship and other ministry offerings offered in both English and Spanish, and are spiritually fed by breaking bread together (in worship and in common meals), Bible study, and care for one another and the community.
McKinney says: “By and large, the average Christian is not going to church anymore every Sunday morning, so we decided to determine our worth by the people we touch. Our midweek reach is presently much larger than our Sunday morning reach. Who we are is not meant for everyone, and we recognize not everyone is called to this form of worship. We touch several hundred people in the community through our growing food pantry and Wednesday night meals and classes. We are trying to expand what it means to be a vibrant community of faith and our intention to be Christ in the community.”
Together, with the neighborhood community, they have created the Beloved Community Center and Beloved Food Pantry. These are open to everyone in the community regardless of belief, expression of faith, or any other difference. They strive to make certain that they don’t do things for people; the emphasis is on doing things with people in order to empower their own leadership.
The Beloved Food Pantry is unique as most food pantries go; it is the first bilingual food pantry in the city. Right now, they are open three times a month, and most food pantries require identification in order to get services and food. At the Beloved Food Pantry, all anyone needs to do is to show up. The fellowship room is open one hour before the food pantry opens, and they serve refreshments to anyone in attendance.
McKinney’s excitement and enthusiasm for this ministry overflows as she explains that “the parking lot is full, the fellowship room is standing room only and people are participating in fellowship with one another! At Christmastime, we have a party, people break out in song and they are teaching each other English and Spanish. It is the Kingdom of God for me. It is a most beautiful holy time!”
To read more, visit belovedws.org or Christ’s Beloved Community on Facebook. Donations to support this unique ministry may be made on their website at https://www.belovedws.org/support-1. Christ’s Beloved Community/Comunidad Amada de Cristo can be found at 3205 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Join us to hear about this new faith community with dinner beginning at 5:15 p.m. Dinner for the evening is a taco bar. Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church is the church home to over 800 church family members.
The church is located at 9379 N.C. 127 North in Bethlehem, in front of the Lowes Foods shopping center. Sunday services are 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. For directions and more information, call the church at 828-495-8251 or visit its website at www.mtpisgahelca.org and its Facebook page, Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church ELCA.
