BETHLEHEM — Immerse yourself in the beautiful sounds of the Cantamos Choir, newly directed by Lisa King, as they perform a selection of well-loved hymns presented with a modern arrangement, on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.
Attendees will hear of the healing of Mount Pisgah family member Matt Bendzinski, after the discovery of a sudden life-threatening aneurysm. Bendzinski will share the story of his timely, providential discovery and recovery. He states: “There is no way I can ever repay the many thoughts, prayers, financial assistance, and kindnesses that Mount Pisgah has done for me. I can only say that Mt. Pisgah is a good and godly church — you are amazing! I feel blessed by all the help provided to me and after speaking with Pastor Mike, I shared that I look forward to helping people who truly need our help. I am — as it says above our pulpit — truly ‘Blessed to Be a Blessing.’”
He wishes to give the evening’s love offering, and any other proceeds from this Night of Hope & Joy, to disaster relief and funds toward a mission trip headed to the Bahamas during the summer of 2020. Dinner will be provided following the concert at 5 p.m. courtesy of Thrivent Financial and chef Shawna Cronan. The evening includes a raffle prize drawing for two nights at a Marriott hotel and a silent auction.
Cantamos — Spanish for “we sing” — is a ministry formed from the Via de Cristo movement. Via de Cristo, or “Way of Christ,” is a weekend program of spiritual retreat and personal renewal, and an outreach ministry of the Lutheran Church. Cantamos was founded in 1997 when the Western N.C. chapter hosted the National Secretariat Annual Meeting for Via de Cristo at Lenoir-Rhyne University. A need for a choir was identified, and Cantamos was born with about a dozen members. The Western North Carolina Via de Cristo movement holds a unique position as the only Via de Cristo community in the United States to have its own choral group. Over the years, membership has continued to grow, as presently 40 members donate their time and talent to this outreach ministry, made up of volunteers from 18 different churches in the Hickory, Taylorsville, Statesville, Charlotte, Concord, and Kannapolis areas.
For directions and more information, call the church at 828-495-8251, visit www.mtpisgahelca.org, or find us on Facebook at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church ELCA. For concert dates and other information about Cantamos, visit their website, cantamosonline.com, or on Facebook at ‘Cantamos Online.’
