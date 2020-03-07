BETHLEHEM — Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem welcomes Niki Hardy, cancer survivor and author of “Breathe Again: How to Live Well When Life Falls Apart” to speak on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Hardy is a speaker and writer who has appeared in Christian Today, Living by Design Ministries and on Premier Radio. She and her husband, Al, founded CityChurch in Charlotte, where they live with their three children. Hardy asks, ”Are you ready to stop merely surviving and start thriving right where you are?”
From the publisher … “No one gets to skip the tough stuff. Niki Hardy knows. After losing both her mother and sister to cancer, she too was diagnosed. When life crumbles, we are often left surviving a life we never planned. ‘Breathe Again: How to Live Well When Life Falls Apart’ offers empathy, hope and encouragement that life doesn’t have to be pain-free to be full, then gives you the practical tools to go live it. It is part mentor, part spiritual director, part best friend, and one hundred percent down-to-earth.” To read more about the book and Niki Hardy, visit nikihardy.com or at NikiHardyauthor on Facebook.
The March 11 program will begin at 5:15 p.m. with a hamburger-and-hot-dog dinner. The public is invited. Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church is the church home to more than 800 warm and welcoming church family members. The church is located at 9379 N.C. 127 N. in Bethlehem, in front of the Lowes Foods shopping center.
Sunday services are 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m.
For directions and more information, call the church at 828-495-8251 or visit its website at www.mtpisgahelca.org and its Facebook page Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church ELCA.
