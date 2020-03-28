BETHLEHEM —Since 1977, the Bethlehem Star has graced the skyline as a symbol of the Bethlehem community in Alexander County. In October 2017, the star was damaged beyond repair by a tornado that passed through Bethlehem.
The new star was successfully funded. More than $40,000 was raised — more than needed. The remaining funds are being held in escrow to fund further activities.
On Dec. 3, 2018, the new Bethlehem Star was lit in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people. For the second lighting of the new star on Dec. 1, 2019, a large granite memorial was unveiled with the names of all the contributors to the new star fund.
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds and schools, activities, and gatherings are canceled, religious leaders struggle to support their church families as services, weddings, even funerals and memorial services are canceled or postponed.
Pastor Mike Stone of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem is one of those religious leaders, supporting a congregation of more than 850 people, along with Pastor Kate Crecelius, who was newly installed as a part-time pastor.
“This past Wednesday evening after coming home from presiding and preaching at a friend’s memorial service, I turned on the news to hear about the alarming COVID-19 virus,” Stone said recently.
“It seemed that there was no good news. That was until they shared about people putting up Christmas lights in this challenging dark time. It was impossible not to smile, hearing about and looking at those lights. The lights reminded me of what I had shared shortly before in the service, ‘We are Easter people of Hope because we know Jesus the Light and Love of the world.’ So, I thought, ‘wouldn’t it bring great joy every morning and every night for people to see the Bethlehem Star lit up?’ I envisioned a smile as each person was buoyed up in hope realizing that, ‘The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light,’ and as John reminded us, ‘The darkness has not overcome the Light.’”
Stone reached out to the other pastors in the Bethlehem community, as the Bethlehem Star, while located on Mt. Pisgah property, belongs to all the churches and the community in Bethlehem. His proposition to re-light the star — an act that has never before been done outside of Christmastime — was received with enthusiasm, and together a letter was written for the community and all who pass through it.
In part, the letter says, “Christians believe in showing symbols of their faith, especially in times of crisis. Our own Bethlehem Star has become a symbol of the hope provided by God through the birth of his Son. These promises are bigger than the Coronavirus. The Star tells us that whatever may threaten us, our God is bigger and provides his peace through the enfolding arms of Jesus.”
The Bethlehem Star was lit Saturday, March 21, with no fanfare or ceremony, to shine as a beacon of hope, comfort, and solidarity, a symbol of light in dark times. Cognizant of the request to avoid gatherings, there was not any ceremony, but plans for a celebration and joint worship are being made for the night the star goes dark again, waiting to be, once again, a symbol of joy at Christmas time.
Mt. Pisgah is located in front of the Lowes shopping center on N.C. 127 North in Bethlehem. For directions and more information, call the church at 828-495-8251 or visit its Facebook page at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church ELCA or its website at www.mtpisgahelca.org.
