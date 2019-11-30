BETHLEHEM — The new Bethlehem Star — replacing one that was irreparably damaged by a tornado in 2017 — will be lighted on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event will include bonfires, Christmas carols to sing, performances by the Alexander Central High School Jazz Ensemble and a Southern gospel group, all accompanied by cookies, hot chocolate and warm cider.
During the formal program, which begins at 7 p.m., community residents and visitors will be invited to gather around bonfires built by Boy Scouts. Pastor Stewart Lankford of Bethlehem Church of God will read the Christmas story, and members of his church will staff the Nativity, which will have live animals. During the reading of the Christmas story, Judy Craig, who has served as a teacher at Bethlehem Elementary School for 56 years, will light the Bethlehem Star.
The formal program will be preceded by a musical program by the ACHS Jazz Band Ensemble. The nationally known Pathfinders Gospel Trio of Mount Holly will be a highlight of the evening as they share a variety of Christmas-themed religious songs. The Pathfinders have performed at many churches throughout the Southeast, at Dollywood, and other venues. This program will be held at the church bandstand following the formal program.
Donors and visitors are invited to view the Star Memorial, composed of three granite stone slabs at the base of the Bethlehem Star, with more than 300 names of donors for the replacement of the tornado-damaged star.
Foothills Monument Co. cut, polished and etched the names on the monument. The Nativity has been painted by Boy Scout Troop 275 and volunteers. Volunteers have also refurbished the Nativity figurines.
Those in attendance will be led in Christmas carols by Lauren Wasmund. A special feature of the first segment of the program will be the awarding of a special donation to the Bethlehem Ministerial Association benevolence fund. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served by Boy Scout Troop 275. Girl Scout Troop 12905 will provide programs to attendees and information about other holiday events in Bethlehem. They will also host a craft fair with more than 40 vendors from 4-7:30 p.m. in Celebration Hall.
Following the performance and formal program, there will be a visit from Santa Claus, who will be hearing those special Christmas wishes.
The Bethlehem Fire and Rescue and Alexander Sheriff’s Office and Explorers will provide traffic control. Disabled parking will be around the perimeter of the area containing the bonfires. A new, star-themed Christmas ornament unique to the 2019 program will be sold by the Star Committee for $10. Proceeds from sales will be used for the benevolence program and star operation. No meal will be served in 2019 so volunteers may enjoy the star lighting.
There is no cost for attending the star lighting, and parking is free.
The Bethlehem Star is located on the property of Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church ELCA at 9379 N.C. 127 in Bethlehem, in front of the Lowes Shopping Center.
For directions and more information, call the church at 828-495-8251 or visit its Facebook page at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church ELCA or its website at www.mtpisgahelca.org.
The rain date for the event is Monday, Dec. 9.
This is the first anniversary of the lighting of the new Bethlehem Star. After the star was damaged in 2017, community members started with almost nothing — no manpower, no money, no star. A committee was formed over the summer, and they were not prepared for the outpouring of support — financial, manpower, and otherwise — that this project and event would inspire.
