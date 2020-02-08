HICKORY — “Don’t go left. Don’t go right. Go deeper.” So says the Rev. Jim Wallis, founder and president of Sojourners in Washington, D.C., a nonprofit faith-based organization whose mission statement calls for putting faith into action for social justice.
Wallis, who is also editor-in-chief of Sojourners magazine and a bestselling author, preaches a mantra of finding common ground in politics and life, with Jesus.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Wallis will be speaking and holding a book signing of his latest book, “Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus,” at Hickory’s Episcopal Church of the Ascension. The event is open to the public, whether Christian, of a different faith or no faith.
At age 15 in Detroit, Michigan, Wallis, already with deep evangelical roots, began noticing differences between himself and some of his peers.
“Something very big seemed very wrong,” he said.
Speaking on his college experience, watching fellow classmates working to support their families, Wallis says, “We were in the same city but grew up in different countries.” He sought advice from church elders which would send him hurtling towards a lifetime of work devoted to Jesus and the idea that “faith should shape our politics.”
Usually described as being religious left, Wallis disagrees with that label, preferring to stay out of the left-right battle.
“Going back to Jesus will hold us all accountable,” he said.
In “Christ in Crisis,” Wallis asks readers to go deeper by asking themselves to take a look at Jesus and what he said, what he meant and what that means to us.
Wallis poses the question “What does it mean to follow Jesus?”
Along with the book, Wallis will be speaking in Hickory on several tenets of his philosophy, most notably the polarization of the country by politics, race and gender, the state of our nation’s soul and focusing on core values instead of division.
For Wallis, polarization begins with white nationalization, which is covered in his book “America’s Original Sin.”
“Racism is one of our founding sins.” says Wallis, who finds attitudes of racial superiority and inferiority to be deeply ingrained in our behaviors and structure.
“White nationalism is contrary to the gospel and is anti-Christ, against the teaching of Jesus,” Wallis said, citing “How you treat a stranger is how you treat me.”
Wallis fears even further division.
“When people are dehumanizing other people, how do we not be divided?” Wallis asks. A rise in hate crimes can be attributed to the pervasiveness of the white nationalist mentality, said Wallis, who would like to see people “learn to love your neighbor instead of being afraid of your neighbor.”
The father of a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old, Wallis thinks it likely that the polarization in the country will lead to the loss of faith among a whole generation of young people.
“Taking sides will lose their confidence in hope and faith.” says Wallis. He believes such a loss would be devastating and would usher in a win for authoritarian leaders.
Wallis believes the solution to the division in the nation is a call for Christians to reclaim Jesus and use the Bible as a moral guide to political decisions while upholding a separation of church and state to create a truly multi-racial democracy.
Wallis speaks to supporters and guests of all backgrounds, of faith or no faith, all genders, people of color and the LGBTQ community
“Jesus isn’t owned by Christians,” he said. “Jesus has survived all of these Christians.”
Wallis staunchly believes that “all are beloved of God” and that the time has come to move away from an us vs. them ideology and to uphold the teaching that “all of God’s children are central and equal.”
“North Carolina is such a diverse state. Full of hopeful things and scary things at the same time,” observes Wallis, who sees North Carolina as a “laboratory experiment in democracy in this country.”
Sojourners is not just a magazine but also a movement of God’s people as pilgrims that strives to exemplify faith in action, and according to Wallis, “Unless we go back to our faith we’ll keep dividing.”
Wallis and his supporters also believe in the practice of fasting and prayer as a way to reclaim Jesus during the Lenten season.
“Take a breath, slow down and look at our lives” Wallis urges.
In addition to the book discussion in Hickory, Wallis will speak at Central United Methodist Church of Asheville at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; at Isothermal Community College in Spindale at noon on Feb. 11; and at First Baptist Church of Forest City on at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
For more information on Wallis or Sojourners, visit www.sojo.net.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 726 First Ave., NW.
