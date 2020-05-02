CONOVER — The annual Assembly of Prayer event, usually held at the Downtown Park, has been reformatted and moved to another location because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are asking all that can and feel safe in doing so, to come on their own anytime during the day on Thursday, May 7 National Day of Prayer, to the Charters of Freedom Display at Conover Station, right up from the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater,” said the Rev. Don W. Bledsoe, coordinator, Conover Ministerial Association.
“Come and share a prayer for our city, state and our nation, and if you cannot come, take time out during that day at home and have a special prayer time,” Bledsoe said. “We all know that prayer changes things.”
People visiting the Charters of Freedom Display on Thursday are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, wear a mask, and to limit groups to no more than 10 at any one time.
For more information, call Bledsoe at 704-325-3232 or e-mail him at dwb40@charter.net.
