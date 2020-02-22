HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Area Ministers will host their annual “Lent at Lunch” series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The series began several years ago out of a desire to bring the community together across racial and denominational lines.
All services will begin at noon each Wednesday during Lent and are followed by a light lunch provided by the host church. Donations for the meal will be accepted. Services should last about 30 minutes and are ideal for those coming on their lunch hour.
This year Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church will serve as the host church for the first three services. Guest proclaimers include: Feb. 26 — Lori Blocker, associate pastor, Corinth Reformed Church; March 4 — Pierson Shaw, pastor, Bethany Lutheran Church; March 11 — Chris Webb, senior pastor, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church will serve as the host church for the second set of services. Guest proclaimers include: March 18 — William Sims, Exodus Missionary Outreach Church; March 25 — Diane Conley, pastor, Mount Pisgah AME Zion Church; April 1 — Cassandra Rawls, pastor, Hartzell United Methodist Church.
For more information, contact Antonio Logan, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance president, at 828-322-2259, or Robert Ford, Hickory Area Ministers president, 828-238-8848.
