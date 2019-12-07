HICKORY — The African Children’s Choir, celebrating its 50th choir to tour from Africa since its founding in 1984, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. at First United Methodist Church at 311 Third Ave., NE, in Hickory.

“Just as I Am” is the title of the new program.

The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir) works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. MFL has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of more than 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children’s Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also sang alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other inspirational performers.

