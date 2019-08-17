At the Aug. 11 meeting of the Catawba County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), members of the branch’s Youth Council put on a program about affirmative action, its history, benefits, and controversies.
Dwa Carson, 6, opened the meeting reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in English and Spanish. (PHOTO) Shown in front, from left, are Adriana Spears and Dwa Carson. In the second row, from left, are Jayden Spears, Kenya Williams, Ryan Smyre and Alissa Springs.
HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) is currently seeking projects to fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and is inviting qualified groups or individuals to consider submitting grant requests.
“The CRC is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the community to provide funding to programs that promote diversity and foster positive human relations,” said Sandi Fotheringham, chair of the CRC. “Nonprofit agencies, churches, institutions, schools, and individuals are invited to submit their programs, during our grant application process.”
The grant application should be completed in full, approved by the director of the agency, and submitted to the CRC, care of the address on the application. Applications are reviewed twice a year. The deadline for submitting for the fall 2019 grant cycle is Monday, Oct. 7, at noon. Applicants may include any 501(c)(3) or otherwise tax exempt organizations.
Priority will, generally, be given to projects that are designed to deliver the greatest impact on positive human relations, that are most effective in bringing different sub-communities of Hickory together, and that provide services and resources to the people who can most benefit. Agencies are encouraged to partner with each other to avoid duplication of services and to maximize efficiency in delivering needed services. Detailed grant guidelines will be mailed with the application form.
Funds from the CRC are provided by the City of Hickory and may not be used to pay salaries or to construct buildings, and will not be used to promote a particular political or religious point of view. Funds may be used for contracts for services and/or specific honoraria.
A report on the use of the funds is required from recipient groups. The CRC reserves the right to request an audit of funds allocated to ensure proper use. Projects may be funded partially or in full; however, priority will be given to projects for which matching funds are available.
Agencies receiving grant funding are asked to acknowledge the grant from the City of Hickory CRC in their publicity materials. A City of Hickory logo and a CRC logo will be provided for inclusion on all promotional materials.
Anyone submitting an application is asked to submit 17 copies of the grant request.
Applications can be accessed at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/community-relations-council or call staff liaison Capt. Philip Demas at the City of Hickory Police Department, at 828-261-2608 or email pdemas@hickorync.gov.
MORGANTON — The former presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church will be the guest of Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton Sept. 28-29 for the church’s second annual Green Faith Forum, calling attention to Christian engagement and the environment.
The keynoter — the Right Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori — will speak at a public forum, panel discussion, book signing and reception Saturday, Sept. 28 at the church, 303 S. King St. in Morganton. Her topic will be “Climate Change: Grief, Growth, Gratitude, & Grace,” and will discuss the Church’s role in responding to this crisis through advocacy, stewardship, and sustainability efforts. Her address will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with the Right Rev. Bishop José McLoughlin, bishop of the Diocese of Western North Carolina.
“This event is an important milestone, not just in the life of our parish, but in the life of our community and western North Carolina as we seek to live into our calling to be faithful stewards of God’s creation,” said the Rev. Marshall A. Jolly, rector of Grace Church.
The forum began last year with a public discussion featuring Wake Forest University’s Fred Bahnson, author of “Soil and Sacrament,” who spoke on ecology, sustainable agriculture, and contemplative spirituality. The Green Faith Forum is dedicated to issues of environmental sustainability, advocacy, conservation, and Christian engagement. It is sponsored by Grace Church’s Green Team, which led the church to become the first congregation (of any denomination) in North Carolina to be certified as a “Green Sanctuary” by Green Faith, a national non-denominational organization.
In addition to Jefferts Schori’s keynote talk, she will lead a Sunday school discussion and preach at the Sunday, Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m. Choral Eucharist. Again, the public is invited.
Jefferts Schori served The Episcopal Church as presiding bishop from 2006-2015. She was the first woman to lead the nationwide denomination and was the first woman to lead a member province of the Anglican Communion. A scientist, she received a B.S. degree in biology from Stanford University and went on to earn a master’s and Ph.D. degrees in oceanography from Oregon State University. Before becoming presiding bishop, she served as the bishop of Nevada. She has written extensively on the environment and the church’s response to changing ecosystem needs. Most recently, she served two years as provisional bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego.
Both forums have received financial support from The Episcopal Church’s “Care of Creation” grant program and locally, from the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation.
BY THE REV. DAVID E. ROBERTS II
Morning Star First Baptist Church
The psalmist David had come to a place in this 27th psalms where all that matter for him was to be in the presence of the lord. When our founding fathers came here all they wanted was to get away from the control of Great Britain and have the religious freedom to worship God. They were trusting God in this new land and life.
Psalms 27:4-6 reads “One thing I have desired of the Lord, That will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the Days of my life. To behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple. For in the time of trouble He shall hide me in His pavilion; In the secret place of His tabernacle He shall hide me; He shall set me high upon a rock. And now my head shall be lifted up above my enemies all around me; Therefore I will offer Sacrifices of joy in His tabernacle; I will sing, yes, I will sing praises to the Lord.”
The psalmist is saying that it doesn’t matter at all to him what is going on around him. All he wants is to be in the presence of the lord. When we as a nation had “in God we trust” on our currency, on our government building, on the TV at night and most importantly on our hearts, we became the greatest nation and most richest and powerful nation in the world. Because we kept him first and honored him and loved him he kept his word and blessed us.
The Bible says “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things will be added to you.”
If we really want to make America great again we need to have a desire to dwell in the house of the lord, to inquire of his tabernacle, and his beauty. Like the psalmist all we need is the lord; therefore, let us get back to trusting in God, believing in God, having faith in God for truly it is in God that we trust, or do we?