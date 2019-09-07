HICKORY — On Thursday, Sept. 19, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Hickory Farmers Market will host the third annual fundraising event, First Fruits Farm to Table Dinner. The location for the event is at the Crossing at Hollar Mill, 883 Highland Ave., SE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. that day, and dinner is served at 7 p.m.
The Farm to Table dinner features local chefs preparing local food from the Hickory Farmers Market. The chefs create the menu and prepare the meal from the array of local fresh fruits, vegetables and meats available from the vendors at the Hickory Farmers Market. The chefs who are volunteering their time and talents include Michael Beers, executive chef, FOURK Restaurant; Joey Mansueto, executive chef, Catawba Country Club; Rick Doherr, chef, Café Rule; Ben Sullivan, currently with Cheney Brothers Distributor and previously chef at Highland Avenue Restaurant.
As stated by Jane Duralia, chairperson of Farm to Table, “Area residents will want to attend this historically sold out event. The evening will replicate a by-gone era when family and friends gather around a huge table to enjoy the fruits of their labors from the family farm. The atmosphere will be casual and festive.”
In addition to the dinner, the evening features local musician Kevin Smith, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The monies collected from the raffle will be split between the selected winning ticket and Cooperative Christian Ministry. The silent auction includes items from 31 Thrift and More, the thrift store at GHCCM and from local businesses who have donated their goods or services. A cash bar is also available.
Tickets for the evening are $60 per person which includes dinner. To sponsor a table for eight with priority seating, name on the table and name in the program book, the cost is $1,500. The optional ticket cost for the 50/50 raffle is $10 per ticket, four tickets for $30 and seven tickets for $50. Purchase advance dinner tickets prior to Monday, Sept. 16. No dinner tickets available day of event.
Proceeds for the Farm to Table benefit Greater Hickory Cooperative Ministry Whole Life Center and the overall ministry. In addition, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Hickory Farmers Market.
To purchase tickets go to www.ccmhickory.org/events, call Lillian Carte at GHCCM - 828-323-7902, or email your request to ldcarte@ccmhickory.org
During the past 50 years, GHCCM has served Catawba County, Alexander County and surrounding communities through a robust ministry that includes Neighbor Navigator case management; nutrition; free and charitable pharmaceuticals and medical care; clothing and housewares; intentional communities through NETworX Catawba; wellness and recovery; and disability income benefits case management.
The newest addition of the Whole Life Center actively assists clients with taking the “next steps.” The WLC provides resources and services in a convenient and accessible “one-stop shopping” location to help clients in taking the steps needed to break the poverty cycle.
The website for GHCCM is www.ccmhickory.org, for additional information email to info@ccmhickory.org, and to volunteer send request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
Pastor appreciation event scheduled
HICKORY — “Kingdom Acceleration” will be the theme of a pastor appreciation event honoring 20 years of pastoral leadership.
The event will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13-15, at Greater Shekinah Glory Church, 3066 N.C. 127 South in Hickory.
This year’s theme is, “Kingdom Acceleration” and reminds us that the Lord desires that we actively spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, harvest souls and build his kingdom.
Apostle Kathy Johnson’s 20 years of pastoral leadership will be honored.
Everyone is invited. Child care will be provided. Refreshments will be offered between sessions.
For more information, contact Johnson at 828-972-1700 or email preacherlady7@hotmail.com.
Fashion show to benefit Centro Latino
HICKORY — A Fashion for Charity event benefitting Centro Latino will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Mosteller Mansion, 1998 Mosteller Estate Ave., SE, Hickory.
Featuring actor/model Kurt Roberson, the event will include fashion for men and women provided by Dillard’s. Roberson, who is hearing-impaired, is from Louisville, Kentucky. Interpretation for the hearing-impaired will be provided at the fashion show.
Participants will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, a silent auction, and free raffle ticket. The first 150 will receive an additional gift bag from Dillard’s.
Tickets are $25 and can be obtained through Centro Latino at 828-330-0477, at the event, or online at www.centrolatinohickory.com . Hickory Junior Woman’s Club is co-presenter of the event.
Since 1990, the Latino population of Catawba County has increased from 900 to 15,000 residents.
Centro Latino was established as a nonprofit agency in 1999 in order to serve this rapidly growing population.
The mission is to bridge the cultural gap between Spanish-speaking and non-Spanish-speaking members of the community.
