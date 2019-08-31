HICKORY — The youth and adults of Highland United Methodist Church spent their 2019 mission trip in Edenton.
The group, which worked for the past year to make money for their expenses, spent the week repairing and roofing a home. To see photos of them at work, visit HighlandHickoryUMC on Facebook.
Giving of themselves this summer were Jean Gay, Ava Hines, Ryan Hines, Emily Hitaffer, Molly Hitaffer, Linda Huffman, Leah Johnson, Pastor Roy Miller, Kim Miller, Brady Shepherd, Colton Shepherd, Emma Shepherd, Mandy Shepherd, Aiden Spencer, Dawson Spencer, Gavin Spencer, Kaylee Thomas, Payton Thomas, Spencer Wright and Madison Wright.
The church is at 1020 12th St. Place, NE, Hickory. The phone number is 828-327-8066. Visitors are welcome.
Church seeks vendors for festival
GRANITE FALLS — Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is hosting The Amazing Festival of Art, and is seeking artists for the inaugural event.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4648 Grace Chapel Road, Granite Falls. Organizers are looking for fine art and craft vendors as well as musicians. Time slots are available to regional musicians for an outdoor stage at no charge.
Cost for a 10-by-10-foot indoor vendor space is $30. A 5-by-10-foot indoor space is $20, and outdoor 10-by-10-foot spaces will be $20. Choice of booth location is first come, first serve. Set up will be Friday, Oct. 25 from noon to 7 p.m.
Interested vendors are asked to submit a minimum of three photos showing examples of the work that they plan to offer for sale. Email your name/business name, address and category of items for sale with photos to info@TheAmazingFest.org. Organizers will return a vendor form.
Stuff The Bus
Stuff The Bus Volunteers from Shurtape Technologies helped sort and separate the more than 10,000 items donated during the Catawba County United Way’s recent Stuff the Bus school supply drive.
The event ran from July through mid-August. With 24 collection sites, Stuff the Bus doubled the donations received last year. If you missed the drive but would still like to contribute, contact the Catawba County United Way at 828-327-6851 or email jbailey@ccunitedway.com. The CCUW will combine any follow-up donations for a second delivery to the three local school districts in the fall.
Faith-based exercise class offered
HICKORY — Starting Wednesday, the Council on Aging will be offering a new, gentle, faith-based exercise class at West Hickory Senior Center.
Done to a background of hymns, relaxation, or classical music, exercises will feature strengthening, stretching, and balance from disciplines of ballet, yoga, and pilates, including a combination of standing and floor exercises.
Participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat, and check with your health care provider before beginning any exercise program.
“Mind, Body, Spirit — Meditative Movement for Relaxation and Restoration” will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and will be instructed by Jean Bolton, RN-BC, Ret., LPC.
There is a $5 suggested donation for each class. West Hickory Senior Center is at 400 17th St., SW, Hickory.
Share the Harvest Banquet supports ministry
NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) has announced the Share the Harvest Banquet to be held on Sept. 14, at Catawba Country Club. Support of the Share the Harvest Banquet enables ECCCM to meet the growing demands of hunger in the community.
The annual Share the Harvest Banquet will highlight the Faith of Fifty years for ECCCM and will begin with a social at 5 p.m. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., followed by dancing. The event includes live music by The Extraordinaires, a silent auction, raffle and more. Tickets for the event are $75 per person and may be purchased online at www.ecccm.org.
ECCCM remains true to the mission of the original founders in 1969, bringing together the resources of the Christian community to serve the people in need of crisis assistance, support and education, in response to God’s call. The Food Pantry is a key component for ECCCM and the people they serve. Food insecurity affects 20% of Catawba County residents. In 2018, ECCCM provided 1.3 million pounds of food to those in need.
“Support for Share the Harvest Banquet is support for our neighbors that are less fortunate. Gifts from Share the Harvest will feed many of the residents in our county who now suffer from food insecurity,” said the Rev. Robert Silber, executive director of ECCCM.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client.
Area seniors to enjoy musical performances, craft classes
HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in September, including musical performances and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Sept. 5, nutritional benefits of cauliflower and baking pizza for National Pizza Day; Sept. 9, shopping at Hamrick’s and lunch at Valley Hills Mall; Sept. 11, music by Bob Sinclair and Molly Barrett; Sept. 12, Drumstick Fitness with Erin Thompson; Sept. 17, music by Sentimental Journey; Sept. 19, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Sept. 26, Public Health Farmers’ Market and lunch at Gold Mine Café; Sept. 30, craft class, tea light Mason jars. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Sept. 5, shopping at Walmart and Dollar Tree and lunch at Cici’s Pizza; Sept. 9, gospel, folk, and spiritual music with Mary and John Roller; Sept. 10, cooking class, ants on a log with Arnold Palmer’s; Sept. 17, “Fruits and Veggies — More Matters” with Carolyn Thompson, RN; Sept. 19, Public Health Farmers’ Market; Sept. 23, first day of fall craft and trivia; Sept. 24, “Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention” with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Sept. 26, beloved musical covers by Bob Hollar. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory,: Sept. 4, music by Sentimental Journey; Sept. 5, breakfast at Four Peas in A Pod and shopping at Walmart; Sept. 9, celebrating Grandparents Day; Sept. 10, “Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention” with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Sept. 12, Public Health Farmers’ Market; Sept. 18, craft class- fall pumpkins; Sept. 19, cooking class- caramel apples and apple art with Tamara Faulkner, Hickory Public Library; Sept. 25, music by Bob Sinclair and Molly Barrett. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Sept. 3, bowling at Pin Station and shopping at Walmart; Sept. 5, food safety education and National 5 A Day with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; Sept. 12, music by Seniors on the Move; Sept. 17, cooking class- honey and cinnamon toast and benefits of honey; Sept. 18, “Personal Reality: Why Is Mine So Different?” with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Sept. 24, talent show; Sept. 25, music by Bob Hollar; Sept. 26, Public Health Farmers’ Market and lunch at Harbor Inn. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Sept. 5, Public Health Farmers’ Market; Sept. 9, health benefits of figs and raw fig tasting; Sept. 11, craft class- mosaic cans; Sept. 12, National 5 A Day with Caitlyn Droste, CVMC; Sept. 23, cooking class- Cool Whip cookies and “7 Things You Never Knew About Cool Whip”; Sept. 24, music by Sentimental Journey; Sept. 25, craft class- making a scarecrow; Sept. 26, gospel, folk, and spiritual music with John and Mary Roller. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5617, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and a half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com
