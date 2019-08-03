NEWTON — If you are a fan of Southern gospel music, and enjoy listening to talented artists, downtown Newton will be the place to be during the third week in August.
“I am pleased to say that gospel music night at the county’s annual Soldiers Reunion patriotic festival is much anticipated, warmly enjoyed, and this year is bound to be a favorite,” said Maiden’s Michael Burke, who annually coordinates the free, outdoor event in downtown Newton.
The gospel sing for the 130th annual Soldiers Reunion is set for Monday, Aug. 12, starting at 7 p.m. on the east side of Courthouse Square on the lawn of the 1924 courthouse (now the county Museum of History). “Everything is as usual for the appreciative public to enjoy,” Burke added, as he encouraged folks to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating to hear “two outstanding gospel groups.”
Two acts will co-headline this year. Joseph Habedank, a Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter and The Whisnants, a 14 Number One Top 40’s recording group will entertain through the night.
Habedank has been named and Singing News Magazine’s Soloist of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Habedank has a unique and equally powerful testimony that has been featured on FoxNews.com’s “Spirited Debate,” TBN’s “Praise the Lord,” and in such publications as Billboard Magazine, CCM Magazine, and Glenn Beck’s The Blaze.
For 10 years, he served first as baritone, then as the lead singer for one of Southern gospel’s favorite family groups, the Perrys, and shared his songs in some of America’s greatest churches and venues, including the Brooklyn Tabernacle, Charles Stanley’s First Baptist Atlanta, The Grand Ole Opry, and the historic Ryman Auditorium.
On the heels of his critically-acclaimed debut solo release, “Welcome Home,” he was awarded Singing News Magazine’s New Soloist of the Year in 2014.
His songs have been recorded by such artists as Reba McEntire (“Sing It Now”), The Booth Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, The Hoppers, Ivan Parker, Jeff & Sheri Easter, and many more.
He has helped write two nationally charted No. 1 songs and in 2010, “If You Knew Him” (written with Rodney Griffin) was nominated for Southern Gospel Song of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards and won the Singing News Fan Award for Song of the Year.
Habedank lives just outside Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Lindsay.
The Whisnants, a Morganton-based Southern gospel group, has been singing and ministering through song across the United States and Canada for 43 years.
Jeff Whisnant, owner and manager says, “We placed our ministry in God’s hands 43 years ago and have watched him do miraculous things. There is no doubt in my mind that God has his hand on this ministry.”
The current lineup of Jeff and Susan Whisnant, Austin Whisnant, Ethan Whisnant and Aaron Hise have a sound that fans, church music ministers and promoters have enjoyed for years.
“I have asked God to allow us to be the very best that we can be so that he can use this ministry to touch people’s lives. He has done that,” Whisnant added.
With 14 No. 1 songs and numerous Top 40’s, the group continues to win praise. Their song “What You Took from Me”- Singing News Chart Song of the Year-2003 and “Even in The Valley” - Singing News Chart Song of the Year- 2004.
Other achievements have been being nominated for Trio of the Year nine times and getting numerous individual nominations (Favorite Young Artist, Favorite Female Singer and Favorite Alto) to name a few.
They have made 18 appearances on the National Quartet Convention, appeared on the Gospel Music Southern Style Program (INSP Network), participated in the February 2007 Gaither Video Taping in Nashville, and have performed in Hawaii and Canada.
As you attend a concert or worship service with the Whisnants, their goal is that the message of their music will be clear and point people to the cross of Christ.
The 130th annual Soldiers Reunion Gospel Music night is sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden and Newton.
Greene Scholarship Presented
American Legion Post 544, Hickory, recently presented the Homer F. Greene Scholarship Award of $1,000 to Erin Coffey. Erin is the daughter of Rick and Dina Coffey of Conover.
She is a graduate of St. Stephens High School and is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Erin is shown receiving scholarship certification from scholarship chairman Arthur Sherrill.
Greene, now retired, was a long-time pastor of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory.
Caldwell Hospice to offer Virtual Dementia Tour
HUDSON — When their mother was diagnosed with dementia they did not know anything about how to care for her, said sisters Lois Hunt and Barbara Jones. As a result, they basically did everything wrong that first year, they said.
The sisters recall the frustration their mother felt as she realized she was changing. She feared and continually asked the doctor if she had Alzheimer’s disease. When the diagnosis finally came it was devastating for all of them.
“We devised all kinds of systems so she could match her clothes, use the phone, and read the clock—but they didn’t work,” said Hunt.
When a Caldwell Hospice staff member shared some dementia care resources with them, they realized that there were better ways to provide care and resources available to help. “You know, we just didn’t know!” said Jones. “We thought we were helping.”
They cared for their mother until her death at 87, and when Caldwell Hospice began to offer the Virtual Dementia Tour (VDT) the sisters knew they had to be a part of it. Both Hunt and Jones, along with other Caldwell Hospice staff and volunteers, completed the specialized training to facilitate VDT opportunities for the community.
“When VDT participants come in saying ‘I just don’t know what to do’ and searching for help, we can say we understand — because we do,” continues Jones.
“Even today, we look at each other and say ‘If we had only known then what we’ve learned now,’” says Hunt. That sentiment drives the sisters to honor their mother and provide resources for those on that same journey.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The VDT enables caregivers to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face, and use the experience to provide better person-centered care.
“The solution to Alzheimer’s disease today and in the foreseeable future is in developing a better and more personal understanding of the day-to-day challenges facing those with the disease,” says Beville. “The VDT program is the tool that makes that understanding possible.”
Caldwell Hospice recognized the need and created its dementia care program in 2011 to better serve patients with dementia and their families.
“Dementia affects an increasing number of Caldwell Hospice patients and their families, not to mention others in our community,” says Martha Livingston, BSW, one of only five VDT Certified Trainers in North Carolina and 67 in the world. “It is important that we educate and encourage caregivers, families, and friends so they don’t give up in frustration and desperation.”
Caldwell Hospice will offer the following Virtual Dementia Tour opportunities to our community:
- Thursday, Aug. 22, 1-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each event will be held at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for people diagnosed with dementia.
Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour, call 828-754-0101 or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
Meditation: In God we trust; Do we?
BY THE REV. DAVID E. ROBERTS II
Morning Star First Baptist Church
In Psalm 27 the psalmist David ask a series of questions, and his conclusion is to trust in the lord seek him and be encouraged and wait on the lord.
I was born in the mid-1960s and grew up during the 1970s, and during that time the TV signed off at midnight and it always said in God we trust. We were a wholesome nation and had become the moral conscious of the world. Decency was the order of the day. Do unto others as you would have others do unto you was the theme of the nation.
Now we have little babies sleeping in cages under the American flag, a flag that I served under for 20 years in the United States Navy retiring as a reservist. That's not right and I know that God is not pleased. BABIES.
The psalmist said “The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life of whom shell I be afraid.”
If we are the Christian nation that we were founded under why are we Christians afraid to speak up for our God and lord and savior? The psalmist David went further and said "When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell. Though an host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident."
The psalmist trusted in the lord even if it meant death. Do we really trust God we keep sitting back and allowing anything to become law and pass it,we allow any evil and injustice to fly. We have a charge to keep and a God to glorify. What does the flag stand for? What is the United States of America today? Do we desire the glory of the lord?
David said "One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple."
Let’s pray together, come together, join together to get back to the America who believed "IN GOD WE TRUST.” That's how we make America great again!