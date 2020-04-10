A Long View resident has started a petition demanding the hydrogen fuel plant OneH2 be forbidden from operating in her community.
The petition comes days after an explosion at the plant damaged around 60 homes.
Natasha Walker, who created the petition, wrote that neighbors have been concerned about the hydrogen plant since it opened less than two years ago. She described the feeling of fear as she, her husband and their children took refuge in their basement after the explosion. “We’re traumatized along with everyone else in the neighborhood,” Walker wrote. “Help us ensure they do not reopen in our neighborhood. We want to feel safe in our homes!”
In a statement dated Friday, the company said the lack of worker injury was the result of hydrogen safety protocols. “Safety for our workers and our community is our top priority,” company President Paul Dawson said via the release. “All safety systems operated including hydrogen tank pressure relief mechanisms and isolating valves. We strive to comply with standards and regulations and eagerly await findings from the current investigation by authorities.”
The statement did not address damage to surrounding homes. Peter Sonubi, an executive assistant with the company, declined to comment on the topic Friday. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.
The petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures, had nearly 900 by mid-afternoon on Friday. Terra Williams is among the signers of the petition. She lives in a rented home just down the street from the plant. The home was damaged by the explosion. Walking through her home, Williams pointed to shattered windows and cracks in the ceiling and walls.
“Everybody in this area said we didn’t want it,” Williams said regarding the plant. She believes the town has overlooked concerns from residents because of the revenue generated by the plant.
The petition is directed toward Long View Mayor Marla Thompson, the city of Long View, Catawba County Environmental Health, Catawba County Local Code Compliance and Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. Guess said the city of Hickory would have no say in actions regarding the company because it’s outside the city’s jurisdiction.
While the Hickory Fire Department did respond to the explosion, this was because of the mutual aid agreement Hickory has with Long View.
Thompson did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
For more information on the petition, go to change.org and search for “OneH2 Explosion!”
