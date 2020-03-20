A section of Old Lenoir Road in Hickory will be closed Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a City of Hickory press release.
ECS Southeast LLP will be taking nine core samples out of the section of Old Lenoir Road between Ninth Street NW and 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road). Cores will be taken in the northbound and southbound lanes, with one lane closed at a time.
Holes are being drilled in the highway to determine if there is concrete beneath the asphalt, which would have a significant effect on the cost of realigning the road, according to the release.
The work is set to be completed in one day.
