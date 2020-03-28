Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency that provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people, is hanging on in the coronavirus pandemic.
Programs that serve homeless people are deemed an “essential service” and can remain open even under shelter-in-place orders. While some programs around the state have chosen to close and send their residents elsewhere, Exodus Homes feels it is in their residents’ best interest to continue operating.
With 70 residents and nine program locations, they are faced with the daunting challenge of keeping everyone safe and the doors open.
“We can’t tell our folks to go home and stay there for now because they were homeless when they came here. They are home,” said Exodus Assistant Executive Director the Rev. Susan Smith.
In the last four weeks they have tried to stay ahead of the problem with frequent training about good hygiene, sanitation, and social distancing. As the social distancing requirements get more stringent, the office is off limits except to staff, who are placing barriers in their doorways and having conversations with one another over the phone.
Executive Director the Rev. Reggie Longcrier is committed to keeping the program open, saying “We’ve seen hard times before and we know God is bigger than the coronavirus.”
The program is experiencing a serious loss of revenue. In the last week, 27 Exodus Homes residents lost their jobs. Seventeen were in Exodus Works trainee positions with local manufacturers and will not qualify for unemployment. Ten who were laid off will draw unemployment on their 2019 earnings which in some cases will not be much. More layoffs of those employed in the community and others who have Exodus Works trainee positions in other manufacturing companies are very likely in the days to come. Restaurants that donated large amounts of unsold food every week can no longer help them. Numerous Exodus Works jobs for local events and churches have canceled. Calls for general labor have slowed to a trickle as people and businesses in the community are affected by the pandemic.
They want the public to know that moving and landscaping are deemed essential services and will continue in the days ahead. Unemployed residents not working in the Exodus Works moving or landscaping services are applying for jobs in grocery stores and food distribution companies. Exodus hopes their residents will be in demand because they are drug-free, have reliable transportation, and live in housing that is disinfected daily, with social distancing that is strictly enforced.
With the thrift store being closed and the loss of 50 percent of Exodus Works jobs in the community they project that they are losing an average of $55,000 per month or 71 percent of their revenue. Average expenses are $77,000 per month across all seven housing locations and the corporate offices.
The requirement to keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer have drastically changed the recovery programs of the agency. Local 12-step groups are no longer meeting in area churches and in-house meetings have had to split up into small groups scattered across the Exodus properties with an emphasis on social distancing at all times. Some meetings are held outdoors in parking lots when weather permits. Currently residents are not allowed weekend passes to go home and no visitors are allowed on the program.
One of the things they miss most is going to church on Sunday at Exodus Church. The faith-based component is optional, but for many residents it is why they wanted to come to Exodus Homes. For now, the Bible study and worship services are livestreamed online and residents can see the sermons of Longcrier and Smith on Facebook.
Exodus Homes resident Michael Kendricks expressed his gratitude saying, “I feel blessed to be here because the program I came from has closed, and those guys were turned back to the streets. Now their recovery is jeopardized. This is more than a place to live, and I’m grateful to all Exodus Homes is doing for us because without them I don’t know where we would be.”
Right now Exodus Homes needs donations of disinfecting cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, gloves, masks and nonperishable food. To hire Exodus Works for landscaping, moving, or other outdoor general labor jobs contact Smith at 828-324-2390 or revsusansmith@gmail.com. To donate a tax deductible financial gift, go to www.exodushomes.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.