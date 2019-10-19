HICKORY — The Family Guidance Center and the First Step Domestic Violence Program will host their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Discovery Church on Startown Road.
The church’s Praise and Worship Band will be featured at the event, which is to honor survivors and remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence. The event is free and open to the public.
The featured speaker will be Kit Gruelle, a survivor of domestic violence, a victim advocate for more than 30 years, and an educator and trainer on domestic violence. She has a B.S. degree in sociology (gender-based violence as a focus) from Appalachian State University. She is a featured subject in the documentary film “Private Violence.”
Domestic violence, or intimate-partner violence/abuse, is a willful single occurrence or a pattern of coercive, controlling behavior that can include physical, emotional, verbal or sexual abuse; stalking; and economic and digital abuse. In its most extreme form, it kills.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of age, sex, economic status or educational level. A woman is assaulted every nine seconds in the United States. On average, three women are killed by their intimate partner or former partner every day in the U.S. In 2018, 53 people were killed in North Carolina due to domestic violence. It is a community problem that affects everyone.
First Step is a specialized program of the Family Guidance Center, providing services to teens, women and men victimized by domestic violence. Victim services are free, due in part to funding from the Catawba County United Way, N.C. Council for Women, Family Violence Prevention Services, N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission, individuals and foundations. First Step offers a range of services to victims, including 24-hour crisis assistance, domestic violence counseling, court advocacy, mental health counseling, a safe shelter for victims and their children, Teen Dating Awareness Program in Schools, and community education. Services are confidential.
For more information, call 828-322-1400.
