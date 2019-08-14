Event Benefits Veterans

Members of Catawba Valley Community College’s Accounting & Business Club volunteered at the second annual Gift of Giving 5K held recently at Freedom Park in Morganton.
Students assisted with registration, packet pickup, guiding runners along the route and providing refreshments.The event raised more than $12,000 to benefit local veterans, including $3,000 for the annual Veteran’s Stand Down.
CVCC, Western Piedmont Community College, Caldwell Community College and McDowell Tech were also awarded $500 each to benefit veterans attending those institutions.
Pictured (from left) are student Jaycie Beam, faculty members Christy Lefevers and Jason Setzer, student Danielle Ball, and faculty member Darcie Tumey.