Catawba County officials are working with local groups to share information and plan a coordinated response to coronavirus if it becomes a problem in the county.
The process so far has included coordination with state and federal agencies and meetings with local stakeholders.
On Wednesday, dozens of religious and nonprofit leaders gathered to hear presentations from county public health and emergency management officials.
The presentations encouraged churches and nonprofits to educate their parishioners and clients on ways to prevent transmission of the virus and formalize plans for how their organizations would operate if an outbreak were to occur in the county.
Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy said the organizations should plan for the possibility that up to 40 percent of their staff may be absent.
Specific recommendations for churches included finding ways to have communion and collect offerings that minimize the transmission of germs, streaming or posting services online so people do not have to gather and reducing the social stigma some congregants might feel at having to miss services.
Chantae Lail, a preparedness coordinator and lab manager for public health, said people should maintain a 6-foot buffer from others to minimize the chances of transmission.
The officials also reiterated the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that people age 65 and older and those who have underlying medical conditions should not be a part of crowded events.
Disease testing
The county has been in touch with organizations like the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services over the last month, McCracken said in an email.
When asked about the number of kits in the county, McCracken said test kits are not needed. “The supplies needed to collect specimens are things health care providers use on a daily basis,” she said. “We have been in communication with local health care providers about testing procedures.”
Both the state lab and commercial labs can assist local health care providers in testing, McCracken added.
She said the county has sick leave and policies allowing employees to work from home under certain circumstances. The county could consider making changes to policy if there is an outbreak, McCracken said.
