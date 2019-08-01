The field of candidates for Catawba Town Council will shrink by one following a decision by the Catawba County Board of Elections Thursday morning.
The board heard evidence on the residency of three candidates: Colleen Anderson, Amanda Drum Stewart and Gilda Caputo-Hansen.
Town of Catawba Councilman Donnie Allen, who is seeking re-election, submitted an affidavit challenging the residency of the three candidates.
Stewart also filed a separate affidavit challenging Hansen’s residency.
The board determined both Anderson and Stewart meet the residency requirements.
The vote in Anderson’s case was 4-1, with Barry Cheney, David Hood, Jason White and Geniey Yang voting in her favor and David Abernethy voting in opposition.
The board unanimously voted in favor of Stewart.
By a 4-1 vote, the board also determined Hansen did not meet the residency requirements. Abernethy was the only member who voted in her favor.
Hansen will have two business days after the written order is entered on Aug. 19 to appeal the decision, Hood said.
Hansen said she does not plan to appeal. “The board had to do what they did and I’ll be back in two years,” Hansen said.
With Hansen out, the race for Catawba Council is now a four-way contest between Allen, Anderson, Stewart and Carroll Yount for the council.
Additional details on the hearings will be included in a later story.