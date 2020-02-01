The North Carolina primary is a month away but there’s an important deadline coming up much sooner.
Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for people who plan to vote on the March 3 primary day.
Voter registrations must be submitted to the Catawba County Board of Elections located at 145 Government Drive by that time.
Registration forms are available at the board of elections office and on its website, catawbacountync.gov/county-services/elections. Forms can also be found at public libraries, high schools, college admissions offices and certain government agencies like the DMV and departments of social services, according to the State Board of Elections website.
Residents who miss the primary day registration deadline will be able to register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, which runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29.
People using same-day registration may be asked to show an ID or other government documents, paychecks or utility bills that include the person’s name and address.
For more information, call the board of elections at 828-464-2424.
