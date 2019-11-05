Could there be a recount in the race for Maiden mayor?
It’s possible.
Election night returns showed Max Bumgarner Jr. finishing with 182 votes (34.3 percent) to Zane Hudson’s 177 votes (33.4 percent).
Since the race is within 1 percentage point Hudson has the option of requesting a recount.
However, Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said the Catawba County Board of Elections could still consider provisional and certain absentee ballots during their canvassing next week.
It’s possible additional votes would change the margin of the election so Hudson would have to wait until after canvassing to call for the recount, Duncan said.
Hudson said he is undecided on whether he would call for a recount or not, should he have the option.
The race for mayor of Maiden also had a high number write-in votes. Election night numbers showed 171 write-in votes, close to a third of all votes cast in the race.
The winner of the race will become the first newly-elected mayor since longtime Mayor Bob Smyre retired in June.
Bumgarner, who serves as the town’s mayor pro tem, thanked the people who voted for him and said he was “looking for greater things in the town of Maiden.”
There will also be two newcomers to the Maiden Town Council.
Beth Poovey Rudisill, who received 403 votes (27.8 percent), and Bob Sigmon, who received 360 votes (24.8 percent) were elected to the council.
Incumbent Ronnie Williams had 341 votes (23.5 percent) filled out the last of the three seats available on the council in this election.
