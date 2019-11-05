There were six school board seats up for election in Hickory and Newton-Conover Tuesday.
There were no surprises.
Incumbents won every race and the only new face on either of the boards ran unopposed.
Amy Monroe retained her seat on the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education after receiving 475 votes in Ward 6. Aaron Kohrs was second with 246 votes.
Incumbent Bryan Graham ran unopposed for an at-large seat and will remain on the board with 2,032 votes.
Newcomer Mike Heard earned a seat on the board for Ward 4 and also ran unopposed. He received 194 votes.
Newton-Conover School Board
The faces will remain familiar on the Newton-Conover School board as incumbents Jeanne Jarrett, Mark Pennell and Jim Stockner all won.
Jarrett and Pennell both will represent the Conover district. Jarrett received 693 votes. Pennell garnered 682 votes.
For the Newton District, Stockner earned 848 votes. He was unopposed in the race.
