Newton mayor candidate Eddie Haupt (left) chats with Joseph Reichard at Startown Precinct 34. Haupt won the election Tuesday night over John Stiver and Al Hoover.

Newton has a new mayor -- by 56 votes.

Eddie Haupt won the Newton mayor race gathering 56 more votes than second-place finisher John Stiver.

Haupt earned 656 votes and 46.86 percent of the vote. Stiver had 600 votes with 42.86 percent of the vote.

Haupt's father served as the Mayor of Newton for 16 years.

Al Hoover came in third with only 6.79 percent of the vote with 95 votes.

Current Mayor of Newton Anne Jordan did not seek another term.

City of Newton Council results

Jody Dixon and Jerry Hodge will remain on Newton City Council and will be joined by new member Beverly Stull. 

Dixon came in first with 681 votes in a race that saw 10 people vying for three seats. Hodge came in second with 563 votes and Stull was third with 526 votes.

