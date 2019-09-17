Today, we start our look at the three primaries involving candidates for Hickory City Council. We hope the responses to our questions provide some insight and helps voters make a decision.
Last Sunday, we began to publish letters to the editor from readers promoting their favorite political candidates.
We welcome the letters and appreciate that, so far, all have offered reasons to vote for the writer’s candidate of choice. We also hope these letters provide insight and aid in the decision-making process.
In an earlier column, I noted a cutoff for letters to the editor about our local races, in particular the city of Hickory primary on Oct. 8.
That cutoff is noon on Sept. 30. We aim to publish as many of those letters as we can by Oct. 3. We do not plan to publish any letters about candidates from Oct. 3 until after the primary vote.
Why? Because we are not fans of the last-minute attack that leaves candidates no opportunity for response.
Read up on the candidates. The interviews and the letters provide lots of opportunity to do so. Make an informed choice and, as always, we encourage you to vote.
And if you are submitting a letter, please find a way to do it electronically. I guarantee you would be hard-pressed to read my handwriting. I feel the same way about yours. Send the letters to news@hickoryrecord.com.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
