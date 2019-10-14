What if they held an election and nobody voted?
That was nearly the case in the city of Hickory. In Ward 3, a total of 60 votes were cast in the primary.
Incumbent Danny Seaver was the top vote-getter with 28 votes.
Nathan Hefner and Daria Jackson tied for second with 16 votes each. On Monday, a coin flip left Hefner as the kinda, sorta winner. He didn’t get a seat on City Council, merely the right to face Seaver in a citywide vote in November.
There were about as many people in the room for the coin flip as voted in the election.
Jackson called “heads.” The coin came up “tails.” And Hefner’s campaign marched on.
After the coin toss, Hefner admitted he was perplexed by the lack of turnout in the Ward 3 vote, noting that a number of people reached out when he announced his candidacy. People were so glad he was running, Hefner said. But he noted the results at the polls indicated many would rather not be bothered.
His message following the coin flip: “Your voice does count. If you want to see all your dreams and aspirations for Hickory come to life — get out and vote.”
Jackson said she will likely run for office again. “I’m going to put it in the hands of God and respect his will,” she said, following the coin flip.
Jackson added that she will be voting for Seaver.
In other city races, voters will choose between Tony Wood and Carmen Eckard for Ward 1 and Charlotte Williams and Ernie Masche in Ward 2.
Election Day for the city is Nov. 5. Registered voters in all six of the city’s wards can vote in the election, unlike the primary which was limited to voters in Wards 1, 2 and 3.
Early voting begins on Wednesday.
