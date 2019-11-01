The Claremont City Council race has five candidates running to fill three seats on the council.
Incumbents Lee Miller, David Morrow and M. Dale Sherrill are facing challengers Chris Reese and David Pruitt.
The seats are at-large.
Each of the candidates running responded to a question about why voters should choose them over their opponents.
Lee Miller
Age: 47
Occupation: Principal
Selected political/community experience: Claremont City Council, four years
Why should the people of Claremont vote for you over your opponents?
I am blessed to have had the opportunity to work with council and city employees the past four years and am proud to have been a member of the team that created and approved the wastewater agreement that will benefit the city for decades to come.
I would like to continue working with citizens and city leaders to grow recreation programs, promote fiscal accountability and improve infrastructure within the city.
Hopefully, citizens recognize my ability to collaborate with fellow council members, citizens and city department leaders.
A core value of our city should be that we allow our city officials the latitude to do their jobs in an environment that is supportive and with the appropriate level of oversight that does not involve undue and uncalled for interference.
Over the past four years, I have striven to be a voice of reason and a voice for all when difficult decisions are made. The next four years are critical to the fiscal health of our city and citizens. We must balance the fiscal needs of the city to the limitations of our taxpayers.
I believe my record over the past four years shows an understanding of the balance needed in our city’s budget and a true concern for the citizens of our city.
David B. Morrow
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired scheduler/purchasing, WestRock Folding Divison
Selected political/community experience: Claremont City Council, 2003-09, 2015-present; Mayor of Claremont, 2009-13
Why should the people of Claremont vote for you over your opponents?
It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a civil servant during my tenure as both council member and mayor for the citizens of our community.
During these years our council has built strong relationships with our schools, churches and local businesses in our community.
As part of our current council, I have worked with our Economic Development Commission to help foster a positive business environment for businesses of all sizes.
I have been an integral part of navigating negotiated meetings for future sewer treatment capacity with best suitable partners to find solutions and value for our city in a long-term agreement.
Most of all, I have been a strong proponent of keeping our city property taxes low while other municipalities have increased tremendously.
I continue to voice positive opinions on issues that are best for our citizens and in favor of the continued success of our community.
Chris Reese
Age: 60
Occupation: Dentist
Why should the people of Claremont vote for you over your opponents?
I am a dentist and have run my own practice/business for 30 years. I opened my practice in Claremont 26 years ago. I have many responsibilities in my job as a health care practitioner and I see me using all of these as a city council member.
My skills throughout my career have been being able to negotiate contracts with vendors, research and development, hiring top talent, setting and maintaining budgets, continually educating myself and delivering compassionate care at a very high level of expertise.
I am very detail-oriented. I have served on many professional boards throughout my career. I have been president of local and district dental societies and Chairman of the Board of the North Carolina Dental Society. I was a board member of our local YMCA.
I was chairman of our pastor parrish committee at my church, so I am well-versed in parliamentary process and able to communicate well with fellow members of these boards/councils.
My slogan: Shaping Claremont’s Future
Claremont is known as “The City That Could.”
I would like to be a part of the decision-making process that will vault our city forward over the next four years. We have many opportunities to do so and I want to see Claremont poised to take advantage of these.
My platform:
1. Budget/fiscally conservative
2. Keep tax rate low
3. Pro business development
4. Increase citizen amenities
5. Protect and maintain infrastructure
6. Wisely-planned future growth
M. Dale Sherrill
Age: 67
Occupation: CommScope Corporation (48 years) – Currently President of Vextra Technologies, LLC Division
Selected political/community experience: City of Claremont – planning/zoning, board of adjustment, 17 years; City of Claremont – city council member, 10 years (mayor pro tem last two years); Western Piedmont Council of Governments – policy board member, six years; St. Mark’s Lutheran Church – elder, trustee, congregation president
Why should the people of Claremont vote for you over your opponents?
My family and I moved to Claremont 35 years ago and have tried to be an integral part of the city and community. My goal is to always do something that makes a positive difference for my city and our citizens.
During my time on the planning board and city council, Claremont has developed a constantly growing industrial business park and expanded living opportunities within the city.
Our tax rate continues to be among the lowest in Catawba County for municipalities and our hope is for it to stay at a consistently low rate while still being able to offer our citizens the benefits and services they deserve.
We have many challenges ahead of us which will require capital spending: total wastewater infrastructure rebuild, city streets, city sidewalks, community center and updates to our city park. We must choose and spend wisely to enhance our city through these capital projects while still providing a safe and welcoming city for families.
My background in finance and operational controls will aid the city in navigating these challenges. I take my position on city council seriously and try to spend each tax dollar as if it were my own. My door has always been open to any citizen with questions and I have tried to always be up front and transparent with all citizens in Claremont. I think I have proven to be trustworthy during my time serving the citizens of Claremont and look forward to continuing to serve.
David J. Pruitt
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired, police captain – Claremont Police Department; Served as a law enforcement officer since 1977 (42 Years), 35 years with the city of Claremont as a police officer
Selected political/community experience: Served on the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission as a one of 33 commissioners; served as an elected member of the North Carolina Law Enforcement officers Association Board of Directors and as president of the association; served as treasurer of the Claremont Ruritan Club.
Why should the people of Claremont vote for you over your opponents?
As a retired person I live on a fixed income and, due to my previous employment, I have extensive experience in developing and implementing an operating budget for government.
I want to see that the residents of Claremont receive the best services and programs that they want possible for the tax dollars and fees that they pay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.