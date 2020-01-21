IMG_1390.jpg

More than 200 people came out to support Second Amendment rights Tuesday at the county commissioners meeting.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Catawba County Commissioners voted Tuesday to support Catawba County’s proposed resolution to declare support of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- the right to bear arms.

The vote was unanimous.

Read more Wednesday at hickoryrecord.com and in the Thursday edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

