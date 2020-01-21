About 100 people show up Tuesday to support Catawba County’s proposed resolution to declare support of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- the right to bear arms.
At the Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting in the Catawba County Justice Center, people filled every seat in the room to have their voice heard.
On the front of everyone’s mind: The county’s proposed resolution to be a constitutional rights protected county. The resolution the commissioners planned to discuss and vote on Tuesday evening would make a statement that Catawba County would not infringe on anyone’s rights endowed by the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions, specifically the Second Amendment.
The resolution presented to the board said the board of commissioners is concerned about any laws that could be interpreted to infringe on the rights of Catawba County citizens to bear arms. The resolution says the county and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office would oppose any laws that infringe on those rights.
Deborah Dickey started a petition online to support a resolution after seeing nearby counties pass similar support for the Second Amendment. She said she felt it was important to speak up about the right to bear arms as she sees more gun control legislation passed, specifically in Virginia.
“That started some of this,” she said. “There’s been a lot of attacks on our rights.”
She said she expected a large turnout Tuesday night for the meeting and was happy to see the crowd fill the room.
The board is set to discuss the resolution and likely vote on it Tuesday night.
Read more in the Wednesday edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.