The eighth rabies case in Catawba County was recently confirmed by Catawba County Animal Services, according to a press release from the county.
On Oct. 31, animal services responded to a call from a Newton resident whose dogs were exposed to a dead skunk. The skunk was sent for testing to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh, which notified animal services on Nov. 4 that the skunk tested positive for rabies, according to the release.
Because the dogs’ owner had proof of prior rabies vaccination, the owner was advised to provide the dogs with a booster vaccine. Per state vaccination guidelines, animals with prior rabies vaccination should receive a rabies booster within 96 hours of possible rabies exposure.
Previous cases reported to the county this year occurred in Claremont, Hickory, Maiden and Newton, according to the release.
Signs that an animal may be infected with rabies include loss of appetite, irritability and unusual aggression, lack of fear and restlessness, dilated pupils, seizures, trembling and unsteadiness, difficulty swallowing and drooling or foaming at the mouth.
People who encounter an animal with any of these symptoms should avoid contact with the animal and report it to Catawba County Animal Services at 828-464-7686. Pet owners who suspect their pet had contact with a rabid animal are also urged to call Animal Services.
Animal services reminds pet owners that rabies is a threat to pets and humans year-round. The best way to protect pets is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies, according to the release.
