Chris Smith lives, as he says, about a half mile from the Oxford Fire Department. From that vantage point, he marvels at the number of times the department members are dispatched.
“I see them rush off to save the next victim,” he said. “I thought they deserved some recognition.”
Smith joined a national group of woodworkers loosely connected via social media to recognize police, military and emergency personnel around the nation.
On Friday, he presented the Oxford Fire Department with a wooden flag and a wooden plaque commemorating the department seal as part of #makersneverforget. A quick search of the hashtag reveals dozens of similar efforts around the nation.
The wooden flag is 2 feet long and about 16 inches tall. The seal is 11 inches by 11 inches. Smith estimates he has about 20 hours in the project.
He says the flag was a challenge because it required diligence to keep it to scale. “When you buy (an American) flag it is not a random size,” he said.
The plaque presented its own challenge — namely the catfish that adorns the seal.
“When I did the first one, the fish came out real skinny,” he said. “I had to make another one to make the fish more prominent because I wanted that part of the logo to stand out. The first fish looked more like a fish from Bonefish Grill than a catfish.”
Smith, 44, says he got his start in woodworking as a student, noting Joe Sigmon at Bunker Hill High School was the best teacher he had. Since graduation, Smith has worked in cabinet shops, operated his own business and sold woodworking tools.
“In some way, I’ve always been around sawdust and tools,” he said.
He added, “I’m a patriotic person at heart. I saw the opportunity to give back with something I make from wood. I can give my time and my gift to thank them for all the sacrifices.”
