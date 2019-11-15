Kaylyn told her story in public for the first time on Tuesday.
She talked about how she was abused as a child. A diagram of the ribs that were broken at the time she entered foster care was displayed on an easel. She spoke of her adoption, as tears flowed. She stopped to regain her composure again and again.
The future is bright for 17-year-old Kaylyn Taylor. She’s a senior at Bandys High School with plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University. She says she wants to become a trauma nurse.
She holds her painful past close because she says telling her story may help others. Some will listen and comprehend a need. Others will hear her story, recognize it as their own and know they are not alone.
She shared her story with approximately 25 people who are part of the Catawba Valley Landlord’s Association. The group donated $1,200 and boxes and boxes of goods to the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center.
Kaylyn was there because the advocacy center supported her in her time of need. And she made adoption her platform as 2019-20 Grand Majestic Miss North Carolina through the Teen Miss North Carolina pageant.
She wore her crown as she faced the audience.
“What does it mean to be wanted? I know the answer now, but I didn’t before. I was born on June 23, 2002 — a beautiful, innocent, ginger, brand-new baby girl. But my life was different than most new babies. I was adopted …”
She continued, “My life before adoption was painful … I didn’t receive love or kindness. The only thing I received from them was pain. When I came into foster care, I had 11 broken ribs in five different healing stages, shaken baby syndrome, no immunizations and a severe urinary tract infection.”
Kaylyn told the group that her adoptive parents, however, are understanding, loving, forgiving and caring.
“My birth mother passed away the first day of my sophomore year. She never really crossed my mind until then. That’s when all the questions started:
“Why?”
“Why would they do this to me?”
“Why would they have a child they didn’t want?”
She added, “But the question I ask myself is this: Where would I be today?”
“I’ll never have those answers but I am OK with that. Because I’m here. I’m here sharing my story with the world. I’m here with an amazing family. I’m here on earth living an amazing life.”
“I feel like a normal kid. I love sports, pageants, hanging out with my friends and worship services on Sunday.”
She concluded, “So, wanted to me means to be cared for, to be loved. It’s hard to explain but I’m wanted and I know I am.”
Kaylyn got a standing ovation from those gathered and a long hug from her mother, Dawn Taylor.
“It was hard but I am glad I did it,” Kaylyn said afterward
She also talked with Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center Executive Director Adrienne Opdyke, who was on hand to receive the donation from the landlord group.
Opdyke said 325 children were served by the center last year. She said Kaylyn was brave to share her story.
Kaylyn said it was important for her to speak out.
This was her first time to address her abuse in public. There will be more chances ahead, more audiences to move and more miles to go.
That’s what survivors do.
