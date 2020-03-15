The Western Piedmont Symphony filled the seats of P.E. Monroe Auditorium, on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University, with 3,500 students on March 5-6 to present its second Link Up Program.
The Link Up Program, a student educational program from Carnegie Hall, gives fifth-graders an opportunity to interact with a local symphony orchestra through singing, playing recorder and dance.
The program expanded this year to include fifth-graders from Burke and Caldwell counties, as well as Catawba County, Hickory City Schools, and home-school students.
Students filed in with recorders in hand, voices warmed up ready to sing, and hands and feet ready to move to the music. Selections included: “Ode to Joy,” “New World Symphony,” “Simple Gifts,” “To Make Words Sing,” “Come to Play” and “Oye.”
Matthew Troy, the conductor of the Western Piedmont Symphony, led students through a live introduction of the instruments of the orchestra. Nathan Crabtree, music teacher at Snow Creek Elementary, gave a lively narrative inviting fifth-graders to participate and connect the audience and performers. Singers from the Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus joined the symphony onstage and led the song “Oye.” Eva Peterson of Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts awed everyone with her graceful moves to the piece “Firebird.” Students were exposed to the different ways people can connect to music — sing, play and dance. They were able to give a voice to the orchestra and help it sing!
Chris Coffey, Education and Community Engagement coordinator for the Western Piedmont Symphony, affirmed plans to continue the program for next year. This concert was funded by grants from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the Unifour Foundation.
