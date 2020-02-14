A vehicle struck a Conover day care Friday morning.
Conover Fire Department officials say a vehicle rolled into the Rainbow Child Care Center on Rock Barn Road.
The classroom struck by the vehicle was unoccupied at the time. There were no injuries and minor damage to the building, fire personnel said Friday.
