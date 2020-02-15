HICKORY — University Christian High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A.
Out of the 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, only 143 were recognized nationally in 2019 in the category of AP Computer Science A. University Christian High School is one out of only three schools in North Carolina that received this award and the only one in the western half of the state.
“We’re proud to see the creativity, commitment, and enthusiasm our female students have demonstrated in their study of AP Computer Science A,” said Principal Bill Unverfehrt.
“As educators and administrators, we believe a STEM education plays a critical role in fostering a lifelong relationship with learning, setting our female students on a path to success in a 21st-century workforce.”
Schools receiving the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have achieved either 50% or higher female representation in either or both of the AP computer science courses, or the percentage of female computer science examinees meets or exceeds that of the school’s female population.
“University Christian High School is empowering young women to see themselves as creators, innovators, and problem-solvers,” said Stefanie Sanford, College Board global policy chief. “We hope to see even more high schools inspire female students to harness the potential of an AP computer science education.”
Not only are high numbers of female students at UCHS taking AP Computer Science A, but they are succeeding. Small class sizes, motivated students, and outstanding educators have allowed UCHS students to achieve an average score of 4.2 on their AP tests and a 100% pass rate in 2019 for Computer Science A, Unverfehrt said.
On the Net: www.uchigh.com.
